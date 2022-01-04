This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

AEW Dark has a 12-match card this week, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) vs Dreamgirl Ellie

* Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, & Kris Statlander vs. Renee Michelle, Sofia Castillo, & Marina Tucker

* Jamie Hayter vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi

* Tony Nese vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Blanco Loco & Axton Ray

* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin

* Dante Martin vs. Chandler Hopkins

* The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Rolando Perez, Austin Green, & Donnie Primetime

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ho Ho Lun

* Brian Pillman Jr vs. JD Drake

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Colt Cabana