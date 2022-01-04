wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
AEW Dark has a 12-match card this week, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) vs Dreamgirl Ellie
* Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, & Kris Statlander vs. Renee Michelle, Sofia Castillo, & Marina Tucker
* Jamie Hayter vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi
* Tony Nese vs. Alan “5” Angels
* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Blanco Loco & Axton Ray
* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin
* Dante Martin vs. Chandler Hopkins
* The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Rolando Perez, Austin Green, & Donnie Primetime
* Sammy Guevara vs. Ho Ho Lun
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. JD Drake
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Colt Cabana