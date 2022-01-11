wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

Jade Cargill and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can see the video for the episode below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black
* The Gunn Club def. Patrick Scott, Marcus Kross & T.I.M.
* TayJay def. The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)
* Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue
* Jurassic Express vs. Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall
* Hangman Page, Alan Angels, “10” vs. Matt Hardy, Serpentico & Isiah Kassidy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kasey Fox
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Alexander Moss
* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol
* JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy
* Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal

