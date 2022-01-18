This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Lance Archer, Adam Cole, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Funn) vs. Bison XL & Larintiz XL

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez

* Lance Archer vs. Liam Cross

* Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Waves and Curls

* Bear Country vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan

* Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade

* Anna Jay vs. Tiffany Nieves

* Red Velvet vs. Vipress

* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Peter Avalon & JD Drake

* Anthony Greene vs. Daniel Garcia

* Adam Cole vs. Kaun