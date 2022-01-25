This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Jungle Boy, Lance Archer, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Jungle Boy (w/ Luchasaurus) vs. Nick Comoroto (w/ Aaron Solo & QT Marshall)

* 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) & Daniel Garcia vs. Kekoa, Pat Brink & Rayo

* The Bunny (w/ The Blade) vs Erica Leigh

* Leyla Hirsch vs Janai Kai

* Lance Archer vs Joe Keys

* Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander)

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) (w/ Billy Gunn) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Ten) (w/ John Silver)