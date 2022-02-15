This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Anthony Bowens, Frankie Kazarian, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson

* Emi Sakura vs. Angelica Risk

* 2point0 vs. Metro Brothers

* Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo

* QT Marshall vs. Pat Brink

* M.T. Nakazawa vs. Joey Sweets

* Jora Johl vs. Axel Rico

* Anthony Bowens vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Preston ’10’ Vance & Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. Chaos Project

* Max Caster vs. Cameron Stewart