This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Marina Shafir, Kiera Hogan, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Kamela

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kelsey Raegan

* Diamanté vs. Vipress

* Abadon vs. Sahara Seven

* The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena

* Sonny Kiss vs. Ashton Starr

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Will Austin

* Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods

* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler YUTA vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Lee Johnson vs. Darian Bengston

* Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans