wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
Powerhouse Hobbs, Fuego Del Sol, Nyla Rose, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:
* Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju
* Abadon vs. Angelica Risk
* A.Q.A vs. Valentina Rossi
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz
* Gunn Club vs. Brick City Boyz
* JD Drake (w/ Wingmen) vs. Jay Lethal
* Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey
* Butcher & Blade vs. Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Varsity Blondes vs. Sotheara Chuun & Tony Vincita
* Nyla Rose vs. Kaci Lennox
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Karam vs. Tony Nese
