This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
March 29, 2022 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, Nyla Rose, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:
* Diamante vs. Kelsey Heather
* Nyla Rose vs. Kiera Hogan
* The Factory (Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, & Nick Comoroto) vs. Invictus Khash, Adam Priest, & Gus De La Vega
* Lelia Grey vs. Emi Sakura
* Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, & Evil Uno) vs. Jay Marte, Richard King, & Alexander Zane
* Tay Conti vs. Shalonce Royal
* Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Boudler
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kaun
* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) vs. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock, & Jameson Ryan
