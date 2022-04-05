This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Lance Archer, Sonny Kiss, Abadon and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Alan “5” Angels & 10

* JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins

* Abadon vs. Hyena Hera

* Luke Sampson & Guillermo Rosas vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi

* Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander