This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju Image Credit: AEW

Rohit Raju, Max Caster and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* “Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Axton Ray
* Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade
* Teddy Goods vs. Jora Johl
* Diamante vs. Mylo
* Max Caster vs. Mike Reed

