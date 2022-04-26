This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The Hardys, Top Flight and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian vs. Private Party, The Blade, Angelico and Max Caster

* Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon

* Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose

* Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

* Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta

* QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro