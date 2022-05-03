wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
Toni Storm, Powerhouse Hobbs and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:
* Shawn Spears vs. Lord Crewe
* John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas
* Angelico vs. Yuya Uemera
* Julia Hart vs, Jacey Love
* Dante Martin vs, Invcitus Khash
* Tony Nese vs. Leon Ruffin
* Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen
* Toni Storm vs. Diamante
