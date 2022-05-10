This Week’s AEW Dark is Online

Jay Lethal, Jake Something and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Evil Uno & 10 vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi

* Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

* Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Brick City Boyz

* Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

* Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico

* Gunn Club vs. Fly Def

* Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something

* Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy