This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods

* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

* Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

* Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li

* Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

* Angelico & Jora Johl vs. Baron Black & Anthony Catena

* Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. The Workehorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah