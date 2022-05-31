wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
Mercedes Martinez, Jamie Hayter, and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Viva Van
* Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Carlie Bravo
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Hunter Grey and Paul Titan
* Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, & 10
