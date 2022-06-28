This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Wheeler Yuta, Athena and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Athena vs. Amber Nova

* Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

* Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross

* Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

* Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo vs. Matt Vandagriff & Knull

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Evil Uno & 10

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese