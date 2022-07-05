This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Josh Woods vs. Barrett Brown

* Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruff

* A.Q.A vs. Avery Breaux

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Aaron Solo

* Sonny Kiss vs. Lamar Diggs

* Bear Country vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Gus De La Vega & Darian Bengston

* The Wingmen (JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno & 10)