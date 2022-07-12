wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
PAC makes his first defense of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Shota Umino
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Bear Country vs. Private Party
* Baron Black vs. Rohit Raju
* Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore
* Angelico vs. Logan Laroux
* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan
* Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
* Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin
