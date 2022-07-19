This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Jonathan Gresham, Mercedes Martinez and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis

* ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Henry

* Avery Breaux & Valentina Rossi vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade

* Danhausen vs. Jake Something

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes

* Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova

* Jay Lethal vs. Logan Cruz

* Serena Deeb vs. Viva Van

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan Angel

* Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall

* Luke Sampson vs. Jora Johl

* Lee Moriarty vs. Ren Jones