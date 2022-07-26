wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
July 26, 2022 | Posted by
PAC defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. LJ Cleary
* Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart
* Ari Daivari vs. Blake Christian
* Slim J vs. Blake Li
* Kiera Hogan vs. Allie Recks
* Marina Shafir vs. Tracy Nyxx
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds
* Julia Hart vs. Renee Michelle
* Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando
* Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon
