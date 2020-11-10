wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online, Delayed 30 Minutes
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT, delayed slightly due to the AEW Games event, and has the following card:
* Alan Angels vs. Fuego Delsol
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Louie Valle & Justin Blax
* Dreamgirl Ellie & Jennacide vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
* Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Ashton Starr & David Ali
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* Dani Jordan vs. Leva Bates
* The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) vs. Adam Priest & Shawn Dean
* TNT (Terrell & Terrence Dudley) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther)
* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Baron Black & Frankie Thomas
