This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online, Delayed 30 Minutes

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT, delayed slightly due to the AEW Games event, and has the following card:

* Alan Angels vs. Fuego Delsol

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Louie Valle & Justin Blax

* Dreamgirl Ellie & Jennacide vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

* Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Ashton Starr & David Ali

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

* Dani Jordan vs. Leva Bates

* The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) vs. Adam Priest & Shawn Dean

* TNT (Terrell & Terrence Dudley) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther)

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Baron Black & Frankie Thomas