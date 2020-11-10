wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online, Delayed 30 Minutes

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 11-10-20

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT, delayed slightly due to the AEW Games event, and has the following card:

* Alan Angels vs. Fuego Delsol
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Louie Valle & Justin Blax
* Dreamgirl Ellie & Jennacide vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
* Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Ashton Starr & David Ali
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* Dani Jordan vs. Leva Bates
* The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) vs. Adam Priest & Shawn Dean
* TNT (Terrell & Terrence Dudley) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther)
* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Baron Black & Frankie Thomas

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading