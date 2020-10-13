This Week’s AEW Dark Livestream Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy

* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu vs. Dark Order “3”, “4”, and “10”

* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto

* Red Velvet vs. Elayna Black

* Colt Cabana vs. Griff Garrison

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

* Wardlow vs. Elijah Dean

* Ricky Starks vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Joey Janela vs. D3

* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Lee Johnson and Cesar Bononi

* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King

* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Ryzin and Maxx Stardom

* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss