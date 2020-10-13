wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Livestream Is Online
October 13, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy
* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu vs. Dark Order “3”, “4”, and “10”
* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto
* Red Velvet vs. Elayna Black
* Colt Cabana vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
* Wardlow vs. Elijah Dean
* Ricky Starks vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Joey Janela vs. D3
* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black
* The Lucha Brothers vs. Lee Johnson and Cesar Bononi
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Ryzin and Maxx Stardom
* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Remaining ‘Undrafted’ Free Agents Andrade & Mickie James (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- AJ Styles On Why WrestleMania Is Too Long, Whether WWE Should Consider Keeping WrestleMania On Two Nights
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Eddie Guerrero Story From No Mercy 2005 Match With Batista, Why Eddie Was So Great At Storytelling
- Wade Barrett Says He Used to Bully and Beat Up Drew McIntyre, McIntyre Responds