This Week’s AEW Dark Livestream Is Online

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin
* Sean Dean vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* John “4” Silver with Dark Order vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes
* M’Badu vs. Eddie Kingston
* Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige
* Lucha Brothers with Eddie Kingston vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts
* Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project

