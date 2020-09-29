wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Online
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and ahs the following card:
* Best Friends vs. M’Badu and Bshp King
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn
* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)
* Natural Nightmares with Brandi Rhodes vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin
