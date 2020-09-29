This Week’s AEW Dark Online

wrestling / News

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and ahs the following card:

* Best Friends vs. M’Badu and Bshp King
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn
* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)
* Natural Nightmares with Brandi Rhodes vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

