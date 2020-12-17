wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Is Online

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has released their pre-show for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Alexa Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez breaking down tonight’s show.

Our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite is online as well, and you can follow along here.

