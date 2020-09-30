wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Online
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
The pre-show video for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online. You can see the video below with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s show:
