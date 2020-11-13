wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Was Lowest Attended Ever
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had the lowest attendance by fans ever (not counting the shows were fans weren’t allowed). It was believed the cause was because they were just coming off a PPV (which had higher ticket prices), the tickets were limited due to the pandemic and there was Hurricane Eta in the area. It’s believed the show had “a couple hundred” fans “at best.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Contracts Signed by Former EVOLVE Wrestlers
- Mustafa Ali Addresses His Name Previously Being Shortened to ‘Ali’ by WWE
- Lio Rush Says Vince McMahon Was His Best Friend When He Was On RAW
- Arn Anderson On WCW Bringing In Bret Hart, The Road Warriors’ Legacy, How WWE Plans Royal Rumble Match