wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dynamite Was Lowest Attended Ever

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite PAC

the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had the lowest attendance by fans ever (not counting the shows were fans weren’t allowed). It was believed the cause was because they were just coming off a PPV (which had higher ticket prices), the tickets were limited due to the pandemic and there was Hurricane Eta in the area. It’s believed the show had “a couple hundred” fans “at best.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading