This Week’s AEW Rankings: Brian Cage and Big Swole Rank in Top 5

– Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite episode. Brian Cage managed to make it into the Top 5 of the men’s division at No. 2. Also, Big Swole managed to break into the rankings at No. 3. You can see the full rankings breakdown below:

Men’s Division:

World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (13-1, 20-6-1)

1. MJF (7-0, 12-1) (LW: #1)

2. Brian Cage (4-0, 4-0) (LW: Not Ranked)

3. Lance Archer (7-1, 7-1) (LW: #2)

4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

5. Chris Jericho (2-1, 14-5-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2020, 16-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (6-2, 13-5) (LW: #1)

2. Penelope Ford (4-3, 6-5) (LW: #3)

3. Big Swole (4-3, 5-7) (LW: Not Ranked)

4. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-9) (LW: #2)

5. Dr. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (8-0 in 2020)

1. Best Friends (10-3) (LW: #1)

2. The Dark Order (6-0) (LW: #4)

3. Young Bucks (3-2) (LW: #5)

4. Natural Nightmares (5-1) (LW: #2)

5. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)