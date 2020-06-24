wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Brian Cage and Big Swole Rank in Top 5
– Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite episode. Brian Cage managed to make it into the Top 5 of the men’s division at No. 2. Also, Big Swole managed to break into the rankings at No. 3. You can see the full rankings breakdown below:
Men’s Division:
World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (13-1, 20-6-1)
1. MJF (7-0, 12-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (4-0, 4-0) (LW: Not Ranked)
3. Lance Archer (7-1, 7-1) (LW: #2)
4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
5. Chris Jericho (2-1, 14-5-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2020, 16-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (6-2, 13-5) (LW: #1)
2. Penelope Ford (4-3, 6-5) (LW: #3)
3. Big Swole (4-3, 5-7) (LW: Not Ranked)
4. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-9) (LW: #2)
5. Dr. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (8-0 in 2020)
1. Best Friends (10-3) (LW: #1)
2. The Dark Order (6-0) (LW: #4)
3. Young Bucks (3-2) (LW: #5)
4. Natural Nightmares (5-1) (LW: #2)
5. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/mNqa2Huznj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 24, 2020
