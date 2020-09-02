wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Abadon and Jurassic Express Make Moves In Top 5
This week’s official AEW rankings are in, with Abadon climbing to #3 in the women’s division, while Jurassic Express return to the top five of the tag team division. The men’s division remains unchanged, with MJF still the #1 contender.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0 in 2020, 21-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (6-1 in 2020, 9-1 overall)
1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #3)
4. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #4)
5. Scorpio Sky (7-2, 24-11) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1 in 2020, 21-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (8-2, 15-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (7-3, 9-8) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #4)
4. Penelope Ford (7-5, 9-8) (LW: #3)
5. Britt Baker (4-5, 13-9) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (12-0 in 2020)
1. FTR (7-0) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (14-5) (LW: #2)
3. Young Bucks (6-3) (LW: #3)
4. Natural Nightmares (6-2) (LW: #4)
5. Jurassic Express (6-3) (LW: NR)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZDVOI9s6g7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020