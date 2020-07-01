wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings Ahead of Fyter Fest
Fyter Fest is tonight and before the first of a two-night event, the latest AEW Rankings are now online. There hasn’t been any movement in the top five for any division.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (13-1, 20-6-1)
1. MJF (7-0, 12-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (5-0, 5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Lance Archer (8-1, 8-1) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 6-1) (LW: #4)
5. Chris Jericho (2-1, 14-5-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (12-1 in 2020, 17-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (6-2, 13-5) (LW: #1)
2. Penelope Ford (4-3, 6-5) (LW: #2)
3. Big Swole (4-3, 5-7) (LW: #3)
4. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (8-0 in 2020)
1. Best Friends (10-3) (LW: #1)
2. Dark Order (6-0) (LW: #2)
3. Young Bucks (4-2) (LW: #3)
4. Natural Nightmares (5-1) (LW: #4)
5. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #5)
