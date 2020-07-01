This Week’s AEW Rankings Ahead of Fyter Fest

Fyter Fest is tonight and before the first of a two-night event, the latest AEW Rankings are now online. There hasn’t been any movement in the top five for any division.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (13-1, 20-6-1)

1. MJF (7-0, 12-1) (LW: #1)

2. Brian Cage (5-0, 5-0) (LW: #2)

3. Lance Archer (8-1, 8-1) (LW: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 6-1) (LW: #4)

5. Chris Jericho (2-1, 14-5-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (12-1 in 2020, 17-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (6-2, 13-5) (LW: #1)

2. Penelope Ford (4-3, 6-5) (LW: #2)

3. Big Swole (4-3, 5-7) (LW: #3)

4. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (8-0 in 2020)

1. Best Friends (10-3) (LW: #1)

2. Dark Order (6-0) (LW: #2)

3. Young Bucks (4-2) (LW: #3)

4. Natural Nightmares (5-1) (LW: #4)

5. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #5)