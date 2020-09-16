This Week’s AEW Rankings Are Online, Lance Archer Still #1

This week’s AEW rankings are in and in a rare turn of events, none of the divisions experienced any change. The #1 contenders in each division (Lance Archer, Nyla Rose, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) are still where they were last week.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0 in 2020, 23-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (7-1 in 2020, 10-2 overall)

1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)

2. Brian Cage (8-1, 8-2) (LW: #2)

3. MJF (8-1, 13-3) (LW: #3)

4. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (7-2, 25-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (9-2, 16-6) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (8-3, 10-8) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (8-5, 10-8) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-6, 13-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (8-0)

1. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (12-1) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (15-6) (LW: #2)

3. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #3)

4. Natural Nightmares (7-2) (LW: #4)

5. Santana & Ortiz (8-4) (LW: #5)