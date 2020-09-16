wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings Are Online, Lance Archer Still #1
This week’s AEW rankings are in and in a rare turn of events, none of the divisions experienced any change. The #1 contenders in each division (Lance Archer, Nyla Rose, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) are still where they were last week.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0 in 2020, 23-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (7-1 in 2020, 10-2 overall)
1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (8-1, 8-2) (LW: #2)
3. MJF (8-1, 13-3) (LW: #3)
4. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #4)
5. Scorpio Sky (7-2, 25-11) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (9-2, 16-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (8-3, 10-8) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Penelope Ford (8-5, 10-8) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (4-6, 13-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: FTR (8-0)
1. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (12-1) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (15-6) (LW: #2)
3. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #3)
4. Natural Nightmares (7-2) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-4) (LW: #5)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/SYMlAvHDEt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 16, 2020
