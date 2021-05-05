This Week’s AEW Rankings: Brian Cage Joins Top 5, Orange Cassidy Moves Up To #1

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW Rankings, with several big moves after last week’s Dynamite. Hangman Page, who had been #1 for sometime, dropped down to #5 in the men’s rankings after a loss to Brian Cage, who comes in at #4. Meanwhile, 10 falls out after his loss to Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy takes the #1 spot. The women’s and tag divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (4-0 in 2021; 45-11 Overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin (9-0 in 2021; 31-13-1 Overall)

#1 – Orange Cassidy (8-0 in 2021; 26-10-1 Overall) (LW: #2)

#2 – PAC (5-0 in 2021; 19-9-1 Overall) (LW: #4)

#3 – Jon Moxley (6-1 in 2021; 35-7-1 Overall) (LW: #3)

#4 – Brian Cage (5-1 in 2021; 27-5 Overall) (LW: NR)

#5 – Hangman Page (8-1 in 2021; 39-14 Overall) (LW: #1)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (3-0 in 2021; 37-8 Overall)

#1 – Britt Baker (8-1 in 2021; 25-14 Overall) (LW: #1)

#2 – Thunder Rosa (9-2 in 2021; 15-5 Overall) (LW: #2)

#3 – Tay Conti (10-3 in 2021; 18-6 Overall) (LW: #3)

#4 – Nyla Rose (7-2 in 2021; 29-13 Overall) (LW: #4)

#5 – Red Velvet (6-1 in 2021; 19-13 Overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (4-0 in 2021)

#1 – SCU (12-0 in 2021) (LW: #1)

#2 – The Jurassic Express (7-0 in 2021) (LW: #2)

#3 – The Varsity Blonds (10-2 in 2021) (LW: #3)

#4 – The Acclaimed (6-1 in 2021) (LW: #4)

#5 – FTR (4-0 in 2021) (LW: #5)