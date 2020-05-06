This Week’s AEW Rankings: Brodie Lee Joins Men’s Rankings, Best Friends Move Up In Tag Division

This week’s AEW rankings are in, with some changes in two divisions. In the men’s division, Lance Archer has moved from #4 to #2, just below his Double or Nothing opponent Cody. Brodie Lee has also joined the rankings at #4, while Jake Hager has fallen out of the top five completely. Kenny Omega and Darby Allin both dropped a spot. In the tag division, Best Friends are now at #2, knocking the Young Bucks down a notch.

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (9-0 in 2020, 14-2-1 overall)

1. Cody (8-1, 15-6-1) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (4-0, 4-0) (LW: #4)

3. Kenny Omega (4-0, 20-7) (LW: #2)

4. Brodie Lee (4-0, 4-0) (LW: NR)

5. Darby Allin (5-3, 10-10-1) (LW: #3)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (LW: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (LW: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)

4. Britt Baker (3-3, 11-7) (LW: #4)

5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (6-3) (LW: #3)

3. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)

4. SCU (2-3) (LW: #4)

5. Lucha Bros (1-2) (LW: #5)