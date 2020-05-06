wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Rankings: Brodie Lee Joins Men’s Rankings, Best Friends Move Up In Tag Division

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

This week’s AEW rankings are in, with some changes in two divisions. In the men’s division, Lance Archer has moved from #4 to #2, just below his Double or Nothing opponent Cody. Brodie Lee has also joined the rankings at #4, while Jake Hager has fallen out of the top five completely. Kenny Omega and Darby Allin both dropped a spot. In the tag division, Best Friends are now at #2, knocking the Young Bucks down a notch.

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (9-0 in 2020, 14-2-1 overall)
1. Cody (8-1, 15-6-1) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (4-0, 4-0) (LW: #4)
3. Kenny Omega (4-0, 20-7) (LW: #2)
4. Brodie Lee (4-0, 4-0) (LW: NR)
5. Darby Allin (5-3, 10-10-1) (LW: #3)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (LW: #2)
3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (3-3, 11-7) (LW: #4)
5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (6-3) (LW: #3)
3. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)
4. SCU (2-3) (LW: #4)
5. Lucha Bros (1-2) (LW: #5)

