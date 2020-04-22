wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Cody Moves Up To First In Men’s Division
All Elite Wrestling has revealed the latest AEW Rankings, with an interesting twist: Cody is now the #1 contender to the AEW World title. The problem with that, of course, is that in-storyline he lost his ability to have a shot at that title when he lost to Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear in November. The previous #1 contender, Jake Hager, dropped all the way to #4 after his loss to Jon Moxley last week. The tag division remains unchanged, as does the women’s division aside from Britt Baker moving from #5 to #4.
Men’s Division
Champion: Jon Moxley (9-0 in 2020, 14-2-1 overall)
1. Cody (7-1, 14-5-1) (LW: #2)
2. Chris Jericho (0-1, 11-3-1) (LW: #3)
3. Kenny Omega (3-0, 18-6) (LW: #4)
4. Jake Hager (4-1, 5-1) (LW: #1)
5. Lance Archer (3-0, 3-0) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (LW: #2)
3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (3-3, 11-7) (LW: #5)
5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)
2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)
3. Best Friends (4-3) (LW: #3)
4. SCU (2-3) (LW: #4)
5. Lucha Bros (1-2) (LW: #5)
