This Week’s AEW Rankings: Cody, Riho and Best Friends Move Up

All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s AEW Rankings, which features some movement in all three divisions. Cody is up to #2 in the men’s division, Riho has jumped up a spot in the women’s division and Best Friends are up from #5 to #3.

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0 in 2020, 13-2-1 overall)

1. Jake Hager (4-0, 5-0) (LW: #1)

2. Cody (6-1, 13-5-1) (LW: #3)

3. Chris Jericho (0-1, 11-3-1) (LW: #2)

4. Kenny Omega (3-0, 18-6) (LW: #4)

5. Darby Allin (4-2, 9-8-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (LW: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (LW: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)

4. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)

5. Britt Baker (2-3, 10-7) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)

3. Best Friends (4-3) (LW: #5)

4. SCU (2-3) (LW: #3)

5. Lucha Bros (1-2) (LW: #4)