This Week’s AEW Rankings: Darby Allin Replaces Shawn Spears In Top 5

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the official AEW Rankings for this week and Darby Allin has returned to the top five. He replaces Shawn Spears, who drops out after only a week. The women’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division:

World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0 in 2020, 25-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1, 27-7-2)
1. Brian Cage (10-1, 10-2) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #2)
3. Lance Archer (13-2, 13-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (8-2, 11-3) (LW: #4)
5. Darby Allin (12-5, 18-12-1) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (19-1 in 2020, 23-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)
2. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Big Swole (10-4, 12-9) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (6-6, 15-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (12-0)
1. Young Bucks (8-3) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)
3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (10-6) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)

