wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Darby Allin Replaces Shawn Spears In Top 5
All Elite Wrestling has revealed the official AEW Rankings for this week and Darby Allin has returned to the top five. He replaces Shawn Spears, who drops out after only a week. The women’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged.
Men’s Division:
World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0 in 2020, 25-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1, 27-7-2)
1. Brian Cage (10-1, 10-2) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #2)
3. Lance Archer (13-2, 13-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (8-2, 11-3) (LW: #4)
5. Darby Allin (12-5, 18-12-1) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (19-1 in 2020, 23-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)
2. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Big Swole (10-4, 12-9) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (6-6, 15-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: FTR (12-0)
1. Young Bucks (8-3) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)
3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (10-6) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Possibly Leaving Amway Center Next Month, Talks to Possibly Extend Stay Until Mid-December
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick
- Reckoning Claims She Was Under ‘Possession’ During Last Night’s Raw
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell