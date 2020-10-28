This Week’s AEW Rankings: Darby Allin Replaces Shawn Spears In Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the official AEW Rankings for this week and Darby Allin has returned to the top five. He replaces Shawn Spears, who drops out after only a week. The women’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division:

World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0 in 2020, 25-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1, 27-7-2)

1. Brian Cage (10-1, 10-2) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #2)

3. Lance Archer (13-2, 13-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (8-2, 11-3) (LW: #4)

5. Darby Allin (12-5, 18-12-1) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (19-1 in 2020, 23-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)

2. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Big Swole (10-4, 12-9) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (6-6, 15-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (12-0)

1. Young Bucks (8-3) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)

3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)

4. The Butcher & The Blade (10-6) (LW: #4)

5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)