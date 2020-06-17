wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Dark Order Rejoin Tag Ranks
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with the Dark Order once again returning to the top five of the tag division. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno made their return at last week’s tapings following months of being away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They wrestled a match for last night’s episode of Dark. The other change comes in the women’s division, as Penelope Ford jumps to #3, while Britt Baker and Yuka Sakazaki move down a spot each.
Men’s Division:
World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (11-1, 18-6-1)
1. MJF (6-0, 11-1) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #2)
3. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Kenny Omega (4-0, 23-8) (LW: #4)
5. Chris Jericho (2-1, 14-4-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2020, 16-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (6-2, 12-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (4-3, 6-5) (LW: #5)
4. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #3)
5. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (7-0 in 2020)
1. Best Friends (9-3) (LW: #1)
2. Natural Nightmares (5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)
4. Dark Order (6-0) (LW: NR)
5. Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #5)
Official #AEW Rankings as Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/XjBSrFoB6b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 17, 2020
