This Week’s AEW Rankings: Dark Order Rejoin Tag Ranks

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with the Dark Order once again returning to the top five of the tag division. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno made their return at last week’s tapings following months of being away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They wrestled a match for last night’s episode of Dark. The other change comes in the women’s division, as Penelope Ford jumps to #3, while Britt Baker and Yuka Sakazaki move down a spot each.

Men’s Division:

World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (11-1, 18-6-1)

1. MJF (6-0, 11-1) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (4-0, 23-8) (LW: #4)

5. Chris Jericho (2-1, 14-4-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2020, 16-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (6-2, 12-5) (LW: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (4-3, 6-5) (LW: #5)

4. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #3)

5. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (7-0 in 2020)

1. Best Friends (9-3) (LW: #1)

2. Natural Nightmares (5-0) (LW: #2)

3. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (6-0) (LW: NR)

5. Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #5)