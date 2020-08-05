wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: FTR Join Top 5 In Tag Division
All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW rankings, with FTR not only joining the tag rankings, but debuting at the top. This sends Dark Order down to #3 and the Young Bucks down to #4. The only other change comes in the women’s division, where Abadon is now #4.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (14-0 in 2020, 19-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (17-1, 24-6-1)
1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (10-1, 10-1) (LW: #2)
3. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 7-1) (LW: #4)
5. Darby Allin (7-4, 12-11-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (15-1 in 2020, 20-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (5-3, 6-7) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (5-4, 7-6) (LW: #3)
4. Abadon (2-1, 2-1) (LW: #5)
5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (11-0 in 2020)
1. FTR (5-0) (LW: NR)
2. Best Friends (12-4) (LW: #2)
3. Dark Order (8-1) (LW: #1)
4. Young Bucks (5-2) (LW: #3)
5. Jurassic Express (5-2) (LW: #4)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/qAnwwJwU80
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020
