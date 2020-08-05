wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Rankings: FTR Join Top 5 In Tag Division

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW rankings, with FTR not only joining the tag rankings, but debuting at the top. This sends Dark Order down to #3 and the Young Bucks down to #4. The only other change comes in the women’s division, where Abadon is now #4.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (14-0 in 2020, 19-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (17-1, 24-6-1)
1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (10-1, 10-1) (LW: #2)
3. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 7-1) (LW: #4)
5. Darby Allin (7-4, 12-11-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (15-1 in 2020, 20-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (5-3, 6-7) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (5-4, 7-6) (LW: #3)
4. Abadon (2-1, 2-1) (LW: #5)
5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (11-0 in 2020)
1. FTR (5-0) (LW: NR)
2. Best Friends (12-4) (LW: #2)
3. Dark Order (8-1) (LW: #1)
4. Young Bucks (5-2) (LW: #3)
5. Jurassic Express (5-2) (LW: #4)

