This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jake Hager Is Now #1 Contender To AEW World Title

All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW rankings, which features Jake Hager climbing from #2 to #1. He is set to get an AEW World title shot against Jon Moxley on next week’s episode of Dynamite. The women’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0 in 2020, 13-2-1 overall)

1. Jake Hager (4-0, 5-0) (LW: #2)

2. Chris Jericho (0-1, 11-3-1) (LW: #1)

3. Cody (5-1, 12-5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (3-0, 18-6) (LW: #4)

5. Darby Allin (4-2, 9-8-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (6-1, 11-5) (LW: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (LW: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2-2, 10-6) (LW: #4)

5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)

3. SCU (2-3) (LW: #3)

4. Lucha Bros (1-2) (LW: #4)

5. Best Friends (3-3) (LW: #5)