wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jake Hager Joins Men’s Division Top 5, Lucha Bros Return To Tag Ranks
– This week’s official AEW rankings are now online. The men’s divisions have the most change, as Kenny Omega drops down two spots, Cody move up one and Jake Hager joins the top five for the first time ever. The women’s division is completely unchanged, and the tag division sees the return of the Lucha Bros at #4.
Men’s Division
Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0 in 2020, 12-1-1 overall)
1. Chris Jericho (0-1, 11-3-1) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (3-0, 8-1) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (4-1, 11-5-1) (LW: #4)
4. Jake Hager (3-0, 4-0) (LW: NR)
5. Kenny Omega (1-0, 17-6) (LW: #3)
Changes: PAC falls from #5
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (5-1, 10-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (LW: #2)
3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (2-2, 10-6) (LW: #4)
5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)
2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)
3. SCU (2-3) (LW: #3)
4. Lucha Bros (1-2) (LW: NR)
5. Best Friends (3-3) (LW: #4)
