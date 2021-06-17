wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jon Moxley Drops Out of Top 5, Nyla Rose Jumps To Top
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW Rankings, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has dropped out of the top five due to inactivity. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy moved up a spot and Powerhouse Hobbs came in at #5. In the women’s division, Thunder Rosa dropped to #3 while Nyla Rose jumped up to #1 and Kris Statlander joined at #5. The tag division is mostly unchanged, although Private Party and FTR switched positions from last week.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (5-0 in 2021; 46-12 Overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Miro (8-0 in 2021; 15-1 Overall)
#1 – Jungle Boy (8-1 in 2021; 48-27-1 Overall) (LW: #1)
#2 – Hangman Page (10-1 in 2021; 42-14 Overall) (LW: #2)
#3 – Darby Allin (10-1 in 2021; 33-14-1 Overall) (LW: #3)
#4 – Orange Cassidy (9-1-1 in 2021; 27-11-2 Overall) (LW: #5)
#5 – Powerhouse Hobbs (8-1 in 2021; 21-12 Overall) (LW: #NR)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Britt Baker (11-1 in 2021; 28-14 Overall)
#1 – Nyla Rose (14-2 in 2021; 37-13 Overall) (LW: #3)
#2 – Tay Conti (16-3 in 2021; 25-6 Overall) (LW: #2)
#3 – Thunder Rosa (15-2 in 2021; 21-5 Overall) (LW: #1)
#4 – Hikaru Shida (5-1 in 2021; 39-9 Overall) (LW: #4)
#5 – Kris Statlander (7-0 in 2021; 15-9 Overall) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (8-0 in 2021)
#1 – The Varsity Blonds (13-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)
#2 – The Acclaimed (10-3 in 2021) (LW: 2)
#4 – FTR (4-0 in 2021) (LW: #4)
#3 – Private Party (5-1 in 2021) (LW: #3)
#5 – Santana & Ortiz (5-2 in 2021) (LW: NR)
