This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida Move Up, Proud-n-Powerful Fall

– AEW has released this week’s official AEW rankings, which see a few changes in the top fives. You can see the full top five rankings for men, women and tag teams below.

The men’s division saw Jon Moxley jump two spots to #2 as he continues his undefeated streak as a singles competitor, while Hangman Page dropped a rank and Kenny Omega replaced Darby Allin at #5. Among the women, Hikaru Shida passed Britt Baker to claim the #1 spot with a better singles and overall record.

Finally, the tag team division saw the most changes. The Young Bucks moved up a spot to #2 thanks to Proud-n-Powerful taking their first tag loss in AEW. Santana and Ortiz slipped two spots to #4, while Private Party jumped into the top five at #3

Men’s Division

1. PAC (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Jon Moxley (Singles 3-0-1, Overall: 3-1-1, Last Week: #4)

3. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week: #2)

4. “Hangman” Adam Page (Singles: 4-3, Overall: 5-5, Last Week: #3)

5. Kenny Omega (Singes: 3-2, Overall: 6-4, Last Week: N/A)

Women’s Division

1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-1, Overall: 4-1, Last Week: #2)

2. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week: #1)

3. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 2-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 2-3, Overall: 3-3, Last Week: #4)

5. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2, Last Week: #5)

Tag Team Division

1. The Lucha Bros (Last Week: #1)

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-5)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 6-4)

2. The Young Bucks (Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)

3. Private Party (Last Week: N/A)

Isiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Marq Queen (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

4. Proud-n-Powerful (Last Week: 2)

Santana (Tag Team: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

5. The Dark Order (Last Week: #5)

Grayson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

Evil Uno (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

