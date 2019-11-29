wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jon Moxley Hits #1, MJF Makes Top 5
– AEW has released this week’s official AEW rankings, which saw a few big changes in the men’s and tag team rankings. You can see the full top five rankings for men, women and tag teams below.
The men’s division saw a new #1 contender, as Jon Moxley moved up a spot to push PAC into the #2 spot. Kenny Omega moved up from #5 to #3 and MJF made his debut at #5 with his win over Hangman Page, who fell out of the top five. In the women’s rankings, Emi Sakura passed Britt Baker to claim #2 while Bea Priestley replaced Allie at #5.
The tag team division was shaken up the most again. Santana and Ortiz moved up three spots to #1 while the previous #1 contenders in Lucha Bros slipped to #4. The Young Bucks hung in at #2, while Best Friends jumped into the #3 spot. Private Party fell two places to #5 and The Dark Order dropped out of the list.
Men’s Division
2. Jon Moxley (Singles 3-0-1, Overall: 3-1-1, Last Week: #1)
1. PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 4-3-1, Last Week: #2)
5. Kenny Omega (Singes: 4-2, Overall: 7-4, Last Week: #5)
3. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 5-2-1, Last Week: #3)
5. MJF (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: N/A)
Women’s Division
1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-1, Overall: 4-2, Last Week: #2)
3. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 3-3, Last Week: #3)
2. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week: #2)
4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 2-3, Overall: 3-3, Last Week: #4)
5. Bea Priestley (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2, Last Week: N/A)
Tag Team Division
1. Santana and Ortiz (Last Week: #4)
Santana (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)
Ortiz (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)
2. The Young Bucks (Last Week: #2)
Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)
Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)
3. Best Friends (Last Week: N/A)
Trent (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 6-5)
Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-4)
4. The Lucha Bros (Last Week: #1)
Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 5-6)
Fenix (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 6-5)
5. Private Party (Last Week: #3)
Isiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)
Marq Queen (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)
