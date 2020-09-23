wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Exit Tag Rankings
The official AEW Rankings for this week are now available, with the former champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page leaving the tag rankings. The two haven’t teamed together since they lost the titles at All Out, which has allowed other teams to move up the list. The Butcher and the Blade join the top five in their place, sitting at #4. There is no change in the men’s and women’s divisions.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0 in 2020, 23-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (7-1 in 2020, 10-2 overall)
1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (8-1, 8-2) (LW: #2)
3. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)
4. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #4)
5. Scorpio Sky (8-2, 26-11) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (9-2, 16-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (8-3, 10-8) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Penelope Ford (8-5, 10-8) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (4-6, 13-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: FTR (9-0)
1. Best Friends (15-6) (LW: #2)
2. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #3)
3. Natural Nightmares (7-2) (LW: #4)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (9-5) (LW: NR)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-4) (LW: #5)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ots8MVwdDh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline
- Jerry McDevitt on What He Remembers the Most About Vince McMahon, How Vince Once Said Lawyer of Ricky Steamboat Looked Like a Ferret
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995