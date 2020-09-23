This Week’s AEW Rankings: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Exit Tag Rankings

The official AEW Rankings for this week are now available, with the former champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page leaving the tag rankings. The two haven’t teamed together since they lost the titles at All Out, which has allowed other teams to move up the list. The Butcher and the Blade join the top five in their place, sitting at #4. There is no change in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0 in 2020, 23-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (7-1 in 2020, 10-2 overall)

1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)

2. Brian Cage (8-1, 8-2) (LW: #2)

3. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)

4. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (8-2, 26-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (9-2, 16-6) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (8-3, 10-8) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (8-5, 10-8) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-6, 13-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (9-0)

1. Best Friends (15-6) (LW: #2)

2. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #3)

3. Natural Nightmares (7-2) (LW: #4)

4. The Butcher & The Blade (9-5) (LW: NR)

5. Santana & Ortiz (8-4) (LW: #5)