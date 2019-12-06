This Week’s AEW Rankings: Kenny Omega Moves Up, Nyla Rose Jumps

– The latest official AEW Rankings are online, with Kenny Omega and Nyla Rose making upward moves this week. You can see the full top five rankings for men, women and tag teams below.

There isn’t as much movement this week as in previous weeks, with only one change in men’s division. Kenny Omega flipped spots with PAC by virtue of a new win on his record. The tag team division actually saw no change at all, as the top five stayed identical to last week.

The biggest movement was in the women’s division, where Nyla Rose jumped two spots to #2 after picking up another win. Rose is now higher-ranked than she’s been since the rankings were instituted last month. Hikaru Shida stayed at #1 despite a loss, while the woman who beat her, Kris Statlander, hit #5 by virtue of the victory.

Men’s Division

1. Jon Moxley (Singles 4-0-1, Overall: 4-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Kenny Omega (Singes: 5-2, Overall: 8-4, Last Week: #3)

3. PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 4-3-1, Last Week: #2)

4. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 5-2-1, Last Week: #4)

5. MJF (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #5)

Women’s Division

1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (Singles: 3-3, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #4)

3. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 3-3, Last Week: #2)

4. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week: #3)

5. Kris Statlander (Singles: 1-0, Overall: 1-2, Last Week: N/A)

Tag Team Division

1. Santana and Ortiz (Last Week: #1)

Santana (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)

2. The Young Bucks (Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)

3. Best Friends (Last Week: #3)

Trent (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 6-5)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-4)

4. The Lucha Bros (Last Week: #4)

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 5-6)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 6-5)

5. Private Party (Last Week: #5)

Isiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Marq Queen (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

