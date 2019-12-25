This Week’s AEW Rankings: Kris Statlander Jumps to #1, Young Bucks Down

– The latest official AEW Rankings are online, which see a new #1 among the women in Kris Statlander. You can see the full top five rankings for men, women and tag teams below.

The men’s division stayed identical with last week this time around as Jon Moxley leads the pack followed by Kenny Omega, PAC, Cody and MJF. The big movement is among the women, where Statlander pushed ahead of Britt Backer to claim the #1 spot.

There was also a shift in the #1 ranking for tag teams, as Santana & Ortiz reclaimed the top spot from the Young Bucks. The Lucha Bros and Best Friends also traded places, while the Dark Order hangs in at #5:

Men’s Division

1. Jon Moxley (Singles 5-0-1, Overall: 5-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Kenny Omega (Singes: 5-2, Overall: 9-5, Last Week: #2)

3. PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 5-3-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 6-3-1, Last Week: #4)

5. MJF (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #5)

Women’s Division

1. Kris Statlander (Singles: 3-0, Overall: 3-2, Last Week: #2)

2. Britt Baker (Singles: 4-3, Overall: 7-4, Last Week: #1)

3. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 3-3, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #4)

5. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-2, Overall: 3-4, Last Week: #5)

Tag Team Division

1. Santana & Ortiz (Last Week: #2)

Santana (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)

2. The Young Bucks (Last Week: #1)

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 5-4, Overall: 9-5)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 5-4, Overall: 9-6)

4. The Lucha Bros (Last Week: #4)

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 5-4, Overall: 7-6)

Fenix (Tag Team: 5-4, Overall: 8-5)

3. Best Friends (Last Week: #3)

Trent (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 6-8)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 5-6)

5. The Dark Order (Last Week: #5)

Grayson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

Evil Uno (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

#AEW Men's Rankings

As of Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/0hrZX997Bs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 25, 2019

#AEW Women's Rankings

As of Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/9RhT6x9iLm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 25, 2019