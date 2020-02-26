wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Kris Statlander Moves To Top Of Women’s Division
This week’s AEW rankings have been revealed, and while there hasn’t been a lot of change, Kris Statlander is now the #1 contender to the women’s title.
Men’s Division
Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 10-1-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (6-0, 11-1-1) (LW: #1)
2. Cody (3-0, 10-3-1) (LW: #2)
3. Pac (1-1, 6-5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 14-6) (LW: #4)
5. MJF (2-0, 6-1) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (3-1 in 2020, 7-4 overall)
1. Kris Statlander (2-1, 6-3) (LW: #2)
2. Riho (3-1, 11-3) (LW: #1)
3. Hikaru Shida (2-1, 7-4) (LW: #3)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-0, 1-2) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (1-2, 8-6) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (5-0 in 2020)
1. The Young Bucks (2-1) (LW: #1)
2. SCU (2-2) (LW: #2)
3. The Dark Order (3-0) (LW: #3)
4. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (LW: #4)
5. Best Friends (2-2) (LW: NR)
