This Week’s AEW Rankings: Kris Statlander Moves To Top Of Women’s Division

This week’s AEW rankings have been revealed, and while there hasn’t been a lot of change, Kris Statlander is now the #1 contender to the women’s title.

Men’s Division

Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 10-1-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (6-0, 11-1-1) (LW: #1)

2. Cody (3-0, 10-3-1) (LW: #2)

3. Pac (1-1, 6-5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 14-6) (LW: #4)

5. MJF (2-0, 6-1) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (3-1 in 2020, 7-4 overall)

1. Kris Statlander (2-1, 6-3) (LW: #2)

2. Riho (3-1, 11-3) (LW: #1)

3. Hikaru Shida (2-1, 7-4) (LW: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-0, 1-2) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (1-2, 8-6) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (5-0 in 2020)

1. The Young Bucks (2-1) (LW: #1)

2. SCU (2-2) (LW: #2)

3. The Dark Order (3-0) (LW: #3)

4. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (LW: #4)

5. Best Friends (2-2) (LW: NR)

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VJIXn0yySd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 26, 2020