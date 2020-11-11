This Week’s AEW Rankings: Major Shakeup After Full Gear

This week’s AEW Rankings are now online with multiple changes following the events of last Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. Kenny Omega is now the #1 contender after winning the tournament finals, after being unranked previously. Cody also returns to the top 5 at #3 after losing the TNT title to Darby Allin. Brian Cage drops to #4 and Ricky Starks joins the top five.

In the women’s division, Serena Deeb replaces Abadon at #4, Big Swole is now the #1 contender again and both Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford dropped. The tag division sees FTR drop to #1 after losing the tag team titles to the Young Bucks, while Jurassic Express and The Butcher & The Blade switch spots.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0 in 2020, 27-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 20-12-1)

1. Kenny Omega (7-0, 33-10) (LW: NR)

2. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (20-3-1, 29-8-2) (LW: TNT Champion)

4. Brian Cage (10-1, 10-2) (LW: #1)

5. Ricky Starks (12-2, 12-33) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (20-1 in 2020, 26-7 overall)

1. Big Swole (11-4, 13-9) (LW: #4)

2. Nyla Rose (12-3, 18-6) (LW: #1)

3. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #2)

4. Serena Deeb (3-2, 3-2) (LW: NR) (NWA Women’s Champion)

5. Britt Baker (6-6, 15-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (10-3)

1. FTR (12-1) (LW: AEW Tag Team Champions)

2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)

3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)

4. Jurassic Express (11-5) (LW: #5)

5. The Butcher & The Blade (11-6) (LW: #4)