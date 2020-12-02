wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Minor Changes In Women’s And Tag Team Divisions
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which include minor changes in the women’s and tag team divisions. Abadon joins the #5 spot in the women’s division, replacing Anna Jay. Meanwhile, Jurassic Express and the Natural Nightmares switch spots from last week.
Men’s Division:
World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0 in 2020, 27-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 20-12-1)
1. Kenny Omega (7-0, 33-10) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (10-1, 16-3) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (20-3-1, 29-8-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brian Cage (11-1, 12-2) (LW: #4)
5. Ricky Starks (13-2, 14-3) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (20-1 in 2020, 26-7 overall)
1. Big Swole (13-4, 15-9) (LW: #1)
2. Nyla Rose (12-3, 19-7) (LW: #2)
3. Serena Deeb (4-2, 4-2) (LW: #4) (NWA Women’s Champion)
4. Penelope Ford (11-5, 13-8) (LW: #3)
5. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #NR)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (11-3)
1. FTR (12-1) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)
3. Jurassic Express (13-5) (LW: #4)
4. Natural Nightmares (9-2) (LW: #3)
5. Dark Order (13-2) (LW: #5)
