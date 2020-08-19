wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Rankings: Natural Nightmares Rejoin Top 5 In Tag Division

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s AEW Rankings, with the Natural Nightmares rejoining the top five of the tag team division. The Young Bucks also moved up a spot to #3, while Jurassic Express fell out after their loss to the champions on last week’s Dynamite. The top five rankings for the other two divisions are unchanged.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0 in 2020, 21-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (18-1, 26-6-1)
1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (11-1, 11-1) (LW: #2)
3. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 8-1) (LW: #4)
5. Scorpio Sky (7-2, 24-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1 in 2020, 21-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (6-3, 8-8) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (6-4, 8-7) (LW: #3)
4. Abadon (3-1, 3-1) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (12-0 in 2020)
1. FTR (5-0) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (13-4) (LW: #2)
3. Young Bucks (6-2) (LW: #4)
4. Natural Nightmares (6-1) (LW: NR)
5. Dark Order (8-2) (LW: #3)

