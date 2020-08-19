This Week’s AEW Rankings: Natural Nightmares Rejoin Top 5 In Tag Division

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s AEW Rankings, with the Natural Nightmares rejoining the top five of the tag team division. The Young Bucks also moved up a spot to #3, while Jurassic Express fell out after their loss to the champions on last week’s Dynamite. The top five rankings for the other two divisions are unchanged.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0 in 2020, 21-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (18-1, 26-6-1)

1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (11-1, 11-1) (LW: #2)

3. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 8-1) (LW: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (7-2, 24-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1 in 2020, 21-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-6) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (6-3, 8-8) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (6-4, 8-7) (LW: #3)

4. Abadon (3-1, 3-1) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (12-0 in 2020)

1. FTR (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (13-4) (LW: #2)

3. Young Bucks (6-2) (LW: #4)

4. Natural Nightmares (6-1) (LW: NR)

5. Dark Order (8-2) (LW: #3)